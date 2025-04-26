Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the Superintendents of Police (SPs) across all districts of the state to regularly share necessary inputs with the Chief Minister’s Secretariat regarding the presence of any Pakistani nationals in the state.

He also urged the District Magistrates (DMs) to maintain constant vigilance and promptly alert the administration about any such matters.

The directives were issued during a high-level video conference held at the State Secretariat, where the Chief Minister reviewed the state's law and order situation, developmental initiatives, and preparedness ahead of the upcoming storm season.

Senior secretaries of various departments participated in the meeting.

Emphasizing the need for preemptive action, Dr Saha who is also Home Minister of the state called for preventive steps to ensure uninterrupted power services during potential storms.

He instructed departmental heads to immediately address any shortcomings in the system.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of increasing public awareness against cybercrime and recommended that regular press briefings be held to inform citizens about the nature and prevention of cyber threats.

The DMs and SPs from all districts presented reports on their respective jurisdictions, detailing the steps being taken to tackle ongoing issues, including those related to health services, drinking water, education, road infrastructure, and irrigation systems.