In a significant move to strengthen public service and ensure transparency, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently distributed appointment letters to 479 newly appointed officials across various government departments. This event reaffirmed the state government's commitment to providing equitable job opportunities and reinforcing a merit-based recruitment process.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Chief Minister Saha highlighted the government's continued efforts to generate employment. "Since the BJP government assumed power in Tripura, approximately 16,000 jobs have been created in the government sector," he said. "Today, we have secured positions for candidates in departments such as the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Cooperative Bank. Numerous appointments have also been made in the Social Welfare Department."

The Chief Minister emphasized that this recruitment initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for merit-based appointments and transparency in the hiring process. "A few days ago, when the Union Health Minister visited, we also offered many job opportunities. Our focus remains on ensuring that recruitment is conducted fairly and transparently, as the Prime Minister has always emphasized," Saha stated.

He further noted that this approach is yielding positive outcomes, with quality candidates now filling government positions. "Thanks to transparency, qualified individuals are joining the workforce, improving the overall functioning of our offices. The people are happy with this initiative," he added.

Saha also stressed the importance of maintaining an unbiased recruitment process. "The most significant aspect is that no one needs to approach a political leader to secure a job. The Prime Minister has always said that candidates should not feel the need to seek favours from ministers or politicians. They must appear for the exam, and based on their merit, they will be appointed."