Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that people have supported the BJP in terms of development work, security, and more, on June 2.

Speaking about exit polls, Saha mentioned that the outcome was expected due to Prime Minister Modi's tireless efforts for the welfare of the people.

"He (PM Modi) always emphasises on work. The results shown in exit polls are aligning with our expectations. PM Modi had stated that BJP would secure 370 seats, and with the NDA, we would exceed 400. The exit poll predictions resonate with our direction. I want to express gratitude to the PM; under his leadership, the country is progressing, be it in terms of economy, security, or other aspects," he said.

Saha highlighted PM Modi's focus on the welfare of farmers, youth, women, and the poor, as well as infrastructure development.

"In 2047, the upcoming generation will benefit from a Vikshit Bharat. The opposition has worked diligently, but the dedication shown by PM Modi and the BJP towards the people's development and security has garnered support. This is beneficial for the country and its citizens," he informed reporters.