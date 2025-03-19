Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha set a compassionate example by extending support to Puja Das, a Class 12 board student of the state who lost all her study materials in a devastating fire.

A massive blaze engulfed the home of Narayan Das, a resident of Rajib Colony in Charilam of Sepahijala district, reducing all their essential belongings to ashes.

Among the losses were Puja Das' book who is daughter of Narayan Das and study materials, crucial for her on going board exams in History, Bengali, and Political Science.

Upon learning about the tragedy, Chief Minister acted swiftly, instructing the Sepahijala District Magistrate to provide immediate assistance.

Responding to his directive, the district administration has already extended financial aid of Rs 40,000 to the family.

Additionally, Puja's study materials will be restored by tomorrow to ensure she can continue her preparations without hindrance.

Official from the district administration said that further assistance will be provided following a thorough verification process, reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting those in need.