Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha highlighted the key role of the Three-tier Panchayat system in driving state development during the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members of the Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad at Town Hall, Agartala, on Thursday.

“Panchayats are the backbone of a state's progress. Whether it’s implementing central or state schemes, the Panchayat plays a crucial role. It is the foundation of our governance system, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi consistently emphasizes its significance,” Dr. Saha stated.

The Chief Minister also shared insights from his recent visit to Delhi, where he met with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. During the meeting, he presented a PowerPoint on the "Amar Sarkar" web portal, which is based on the Panchayat framework.

Dr. Saha explained, “Every Thursday, Panchayat officials visit different areas to assess local issues. These issues are then compiled and uploaded online every Monday for resolution within a set timeframe. This initiative has earned praise, showcasing the importance of Panchayats in governance."



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He further underscored the state's commitment to transparency, noting that this value would be central to the functioning of the Panchayat system.

Dr. Saha added, “We have 116 Zila Parishads, 423 Panchayat Samitis, and 6,370 Gram Panchayats. People place great trust in this system, and our government prioritizes transparency in all its efforts."

The Chief Minister also encouraged members to focus on village development through initiatives like the 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

Concluding his address, Dr. Saha announced that the newly sworn-in members would undergo training to equip them for their roles. A total of 17 members took the oath during the ceremony.