Tripura CM Manik Saha hits out at Tipra Motha; 427 join BJP at Ampinagar rally

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha intensified the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections on April 7, accusing Tipra Motha of misleading indigenous communities and failing to deliver on its promises.

Addressing a rally in Ampinagar, Saha claimed the regional party’s influence was waning and expressed confidence that the BJP would secure control of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). He said the BJP is contesting all 28 seats independently, without entering into any alliance.

The Chief Minister alleged that Tipra Motha had attempted to divide voters by invoking communal sentiments, adding that such efforts had been rejected by the electorate. He also raised concerns over governance in the council, claiming that funds allocated for development had not translated into visible progress and pointing to alleged cases of misappropriation.

Calling for a more accountable administration, Saha said the ADC required transparent governance to ensure effective use of public resources. During the rally, 427 voters joined the BJP in what party leaders described as a boost to its campaign. State Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and other senior leaders were present.

Polling in Tripura is scheduled for April 9, as part of the by-elections announced by the Election Commission of India. The exercise will coincide with Assembly elections in several states and Union Territories, including Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The poll panel has directed that a paid holiday be granted to voters under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, allowing all eligible citizens, including daily wage workers, to cast their votes.

Earlier this year, Saha had urged BJP workers to campaign without fear in sensitive areas, highlighting improvements in law and order and the reintegration of insurgent groups such as ATTF and NLFT as indicators of the state government’s development-focused approach.