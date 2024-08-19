Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha paid tribute to Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on his 116th birth anniversary, calling him the architect of modern Tripura. Saha highlighted the Maharaja's progressive contributions to education, infrastructure, and culture, which continue to shape the state's future.

In a social media post, Saha described the Maharaja as a visionary leader whose legacy endures. "His progressive ideas, reforms, and contributions to education, infrastructure, and culture continue to inspire and shape the state's destiny," he wrote.

The tribute was part of a two-day celebration held in Khumulwng, West Tripura, organised by the INTACH Tripura Chapter and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The event included a panel discussion and an exhibition showcasing the Maharaja's life and contributions.

Addressing the gathering at the Nuyai Auditorium, Saha criticised the previous government for distancing the royal family from the public and failing to recognise their welfare initiatives. "Since 2018, our government has taken significant steps to honour Maharaja Bir Bikram's legacy, including renaming the Agartala airport after him and declaring his birthday a public holiday," Saha said.

He also mentioned the installation of a full-length statue of the Maharaja at Agartala airport as a mark of respect for the royal family.