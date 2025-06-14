Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a new Cancer Care Facility at ILS Hospital in Agartala on June 13. Developed with the International Oncology Care Institute (IOCI), it aims to enhance cancer treatment with advanced radiotherapy services.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted the government's commitment to infrastructure development across the state. He emphasised boosting the financial condition of rural populations by strengthening infrastructure from the Gram Panchayat level to urban areas.

In a recent address, CM Saha underscored Tripura's cultural richness and the peace established over recent years. "Tripura is a state of mixed culture. In the last few years, peace has been established in Tripura. This state is running smoothly. If we stay together in the future, it will be possible to build Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura. Without peace and harmony, nothing can be done," he stated.

During the same speech, he noted significant strides in development post their government tenure, citing India’s rise in the global economic ranks and expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India by 2047. "Tripura faced a lack of development. And after the coming of our government, the pace of development is moving forward rapidly. Today, India has established itself in fourth place in terms of economy in the whole world. Prime Minister Modi has set a goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.

Emphasis on self-reliance has been a key focus, with substantial growth in self-help groups. "Emphasis has also been given to self-reliance. The number of self-help groups in the state has increased significantly. Emphasis has been placed on socio-economic development by utilising the state's own resources such as bamboo, agar, rubber, natural gas, agriculture, etc.," CM Saha concluded.

The state government continues to prioritise the development of education, health, agriculture, and communication systems, particularly aiming to improve the life of tribal communities. These efforts form part of a comprehensive strategy to utilise Tripura's natural resources effectively while fostering socio-economic growth.