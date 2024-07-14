Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the seven-day traditional Kharchi Puja and festival at the Chaturdash Devta temple in old Agartala, Khayerpur, on July 14. During the event, he highlighted the importance of educating the new generation about the historical background of the Kharchi Puja and its fourteen deities to preserve this cultural tradition.

"The culture and tradition of India are the oldest in the world," Dr. Saha said. "The new generation should be made aware of the historical background of the Kharchi Puja and the fourteen deity houses. The tradition of this festival will remain elusive if future generations are not informed about its history and background."

Saha also announced a public holiday on the final day of the Kharchi festival, July 20, to encourage wider participation. "When the file of Kharchi Puja came to me, I observed the inauguration day as a holiday on Sunday. Usually, everyone expects such public holidays. So, after talking with officials, I declared the end day of the Kharchi festival, i.e., July 20, as a public holiday so that people can participate in this festival more happily," he stated.

Expressing his happiness to participate in the festival once again, Dr. Saha reminisced about his childhood memories of Kharchi Puja. He recalled the challenges of attending the festival, including the fear of crossing a rapid river by boat, and how he felt blessed to return home safely with the deities' blessings.

"India's art, culture, and traditions are very old. Kharchi Puja is also a traditional festival here. It has a rich history. We worship 14 deities here," he said. Dr. Saha noted that while three of the fourteen deities are worshipped regularly at the temple, the remaining deities are also worshipped during the seven days of Kharchi Puja.

Saha emphasized the need to inform the next generation about the history of these traditions to preserve them. "We need to inform the next generation of these histories. And we can save this tradition only if we can inform the next generation about the whole history of these," he added.