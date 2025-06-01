Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, June 1 visited several flood-affected areas in Agartala and assured that the state government is fully prepared to deal with the situation. He emphasized that all departments are actively working on the ground, closely monitoring the evolving flood scenario.



CM Saha toured severely affected localities including Chandrapur, Pratapgarh, and Baradowali along the banks of the Howrah River. He also inspected relief operations across seven camps and interacted with displaced families taking shelter there.



“Over the past two days, heavy rainfall in both Tripura and Assam has caused significant damage. However, the receding water levels suggest that our drainage systems are functioning effectively,” the Chief Minister said.



The Tripura Chief Minister informed that 24 relief camps have been set up, with adequate food arrangements in place. Medical teams have been deployed and instructed to ensure proper sanitation at the camps.

“Personnel from NDRF, SDRF, Apada Mitra, volunteers, and Tripura Police are on the ground. Officials from the Agartala Municipal Corporation, district administration, and party workers are working round-the-clock. The state is fully prepared to face any eventuality,” he added.



The Chief Minister urged residents in low-lying and vulnerable areas to move to safer locations. He said miking is being done to spread awareness, and all water pumps across Agartala are operating to clear waterlogged areas.



CM Saha was accompanied by Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder, MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey, and West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar during the inspection.