Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha directed officials on September 4 to expedite the construction work to ensure the timely completion of projects under the Light House Project and Township Projects, managed by the Tripura Urban and Planning Development Authority (TUDA).

Dr. Saha conducted visits to various locations in Agartala, including Matangini Pritilata Hall, Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Government Music and Art College, TUDA Township projects in Kunjaban and Kaman Chowmuhani, the Multilevel car parking and commercial complex at Old Moto Stand, and the Light House Project at Akhaura Road.

"I have visited the Township projects under TUDA to inspect the status of ongoing work and understand the technology being used, considering Tripura's seismic zone 5 classification. The progress is satisfactory. In Kaman Chowmuhani, flat bookings are almost complete, and in Kunjaban, approximately 60% of the bookings have been made. The facilities being implemented here are on par with those in other developed cities," said Dr. Saha.

He also mentioned visiting the Pritilata Auditorium and inspecting its infrastructure, where he issued directives for necessary improvements.

"Next, I visited the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan and identified several issues, for which I instructed immediate repairs, as the funds have already been allocated," he said.

Dr. Saha further informed that the construction of the Multilevel car parking and commercial complex at Old Moto Stand is expected to be completed within the next two years.

"I also visited the Light House project, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project. I had visited it earlier and encountered some issues, but today, I observed that the work is progressing well, and the construction will be completed in phases within the stipulated timeframe. We need to conduct physical inspections and will continue to do so in the coming days. I visited to instruct officials to expedite the work," Dr. Saha said.