Tripura CM Manik Saha meets Amit Shah, seeks Centre’s support for state projects

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House in New Delhi on August 11 and discussed issues related to the state’s development and infrastructure.

During the meeting, Saha raised matters requiring support from the Centre and briefed Shah on the state government’s efforts to speed up development projects and improve public services.

The discussions focused on strengthening infrastructure and addressing key administrative and developmental concerns in Tripura.

Saha also sought greater coordination between the state and the Centre to ensure the effective implementation of ongoing and proposed initiatives.

The meeting comes as the Tripura government pushes to accelerate development work and improve infrastructure across the state.