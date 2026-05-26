Tripura CM Manik Saha meets PM Modi, congratulates him on 12 years in public service

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on May 26 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended congratulations and greetings on the completion of 12 years of public service.

During the meeting, Dr. Saha praised the Prime Minister’s leadership and highlighted changes witnessed across the country during his tenure.

He said flagship initiatives such as Digital India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have improved the lives of millions of people and contributed towards building an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” or Self-Reliant India.

The Tripura Chief Minister also stated that India has witnessed major infrastructure development and strengthened its global standing under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Dr. Saha expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister’s commitment and dedication towards the nation and its people.