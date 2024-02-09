Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the present government will not compromise on the quality of healthcare in the state and has made a series of decisions for the development of the healthcare system.



CM Saha said this after inaugurating a 50-bedded field hospital and OT Complex at Amarpur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Gomati District.



On the same day, CM Saha also inaugurated the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Type-IV Hostel attached to Chlakaham Higher Secondary School in Chlakaham HS School Ground, Karbook, Chellagang Police Station in Chellagang, Natun Bazar. Additionally, he interacted with 10 to 15 beneficiaries of different schemes at Chlakaham in Gomati District.



"Coordination is necessary between patients and hospital staff. We must maintain the hospital environment that helps patients recover soon. I can take responsibility for the standard of treatment and facilities, which are much better than private hospitals. Our GB hospital is our lifeline. The government is working to strengthen district and sub-divisional hospitals, setting up trauma centers, and cardiac centers, which are very important. We are working on developing the health infrastructure in the state. We have increased the bed capacity of Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital so that patients don't face any problems. We have nine superspeciality units in GB Pant. Earlier, people used to go outside the state for treatment, but now they are receiving treatment here. There should be no politics with health. No compromise with health," said CM Saha.

He further informed that the state government would start distributing Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojona cards to 4.75 lakh families from February 15, who were left out from PM Jan Arogya Yojana.



"We are working to set up a medical hub. Many investors are coming from outside the state to invest in the medical sector. PM Modi means development. We only talk about development. In Tripura, people are living peacefully, and tribal and non-tribal communities are living together. The face of Tripura will change soon after the operation of Maitri Setu and the Agartala-Akhaura railway link," he said.



He also informed that after the state government’s request, the DoNER Ministry has sanctioned Rs 717 crore for developing five projects.