Tripura CM Manik Saha offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on February 1, a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official said.



The Chief Minister had darshan of the deity amid the temple’s customary rituals and arrangements.



"Saha offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple here," the official said.



After the darshan, TTD officials honoured him with silk clothes at the Ranganayakula Mandapam and presented him with the temple’s prasadam, according to temple authorities.



The TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.