Tripura CM Manik Saha pays tribute to police personnel who gave their lives during line of duty

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 21 paid heartfelt tribute to the courageous police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The solemn Police Commemoration Day observance was held at the Manoranjan Debbarma Memorial Stadium in AD Nagar, Agartala.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by senior police officials and personnel from across the state, laid wreaths and expressed profound gratitude to the brave officers who made the supreme sacrifice to uphold law and order and ensure the safety of citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saha lauded the Tripura Police for their relentless dedication in maintaining peace and security across the state. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of police personnel and their families, acknowledging their indispensable role in safeguarding society.

The event witnessed an emotionally charged atmosphere as officers observed a moment of silence in memory of their fallen comrades. The Chief Minister emphasized that the selfless service of these gallant men and women continues to inspire future generations of law enforcement officers.

Every year, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day across India to honour police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The date holds historical significance, marking the day in 1959 when ten brave Indian policemen were ambushed and killed by the Chinese Army at Hot Springs in Ladakh. The DGsP/IGsP Conference of 1962 thereafter declared this day as a national commemoration of their valour and sacrifice.