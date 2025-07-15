Tripura CM demands reforms for Janajati community, slams left over 'vote bank politics'

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, raising concerns faced by the Bru people in the state. He asserted that the development of the country is not possible without developing the Janajati community.

Addressing the District Level Mega Campaign on Dharti Aaba Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan at Gobinda Community Hall, Jirania Sub-Division on July 14, the chief minister criticised the previous left-front-led government of the state for using the Janajati community as a vote bank.

"They (CPM led govt) used the Janajati community for vote bank politics. Now, the BJP government always thinks about the people and the development of the Janajati community by making them self-reliant. The way PM Modi connects with people through Mann Ki Baat, I doubt if any leader in the world connects like that. We are public representatives, but we must not forget who we are here for; we must work for the people," CM Saha said.

He highlighted the efforts of the BJP government since 2018 to improve their condition.

Highlighting the importance of helping the backwards classes, the Tripura CM noted that several community members have also held high offices, including President Murmu.

"If we can't develop the backwards class people, then the development of the country is not possible. PM Modi has been working for the Janajati people since 2014. Our President of India also belongs to the Janajati community, and one Janajati--who belongs to our royal family--is the Governor of Telangana. All such things have been possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"What PM Modi says, he does. We really feel proud to have such a Prime Minister. He has been working to make the country stronger and to ensure a safe future for the next generation," Manik Saha added.

CM Saha further said that in Tripura, the present state government is providing various beneficiary schemes to the people, ranging from drinking water, hostels for Janajati students, tribal multipurpose marketing centres, and giving land pattas.

Under the Dharti Aaba Jan Bhagidari, 779 Gram Panchayats and Village Councils will benefit, with 20 departments involved in the initiative, the CM emphasised.

During the event, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, social worker Bipin Debbarma, West District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, Dr K Sashikumar (Secretary, Tribal Welfare), West

District ki SP Kiran Kumar, and others were present.