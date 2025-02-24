Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, February 24 lauded the efforts of the Tripura Police in not only maintaining law and order but also actively engaging in various social initiatives.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 73rd B.N. Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2024-25 (Men & Women) at Umakanta Mini Stadium in Agartala, Dr. Saha highlighted the significance of hosting this prestigious tournament in the state for the first time.

"Around 46 police teams from different states, comprising 1,400 participants, have joined the tournament, which will be played across five venues in three districts," Dr. Saha informed.

As the state's Home Minister, he acknowledged that while the police are often feared, their primary duty is to protect the people and uphold law and order.

"Beyond their core responsibilities, Tripura Police have been actively involved in social initiatives. As one of the oldest police forces in the country, we are celebrating 150 years of its establishment. During Tripura Police Week, I witnessed their dedication firsthand. Additionally, our police personnel have won numerous national and international medals in sports, which is a matter of pride for us," he added.

Dr. Saha extended his appreciation to DGP Amitabh Ranjan and his team for their relentless efforts in strengthening law and order.

"The recently concluded elections in the state were conducted peacefully, reinforcing public trust in the police and restoring faith in democracy. Tripura was once synonymous with terrorism, but due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, peace has returned to the Northeast. Over 12 accords have been signed, ensuring stability in the region," he stated.

He further emphasized PM Modi’s focus on the Northeast’s development through the HIRA model—Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airways—which has significantly transformed the region.

"Earlier, we faced severe infrastructural challenges, but today, we have express trains, national highways, and improved communication networks. I encourage everyone not only to participate in sports here but also to explore Tripura’s vibrant tourism opportunities," Dr. Saha concluded.