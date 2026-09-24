Tripura CM Manik Saha predicts NDA win in at least 90 per cent of Village Committee seats

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 24 claimed that the NDA alliance will win at least 90 per cent of the seats in the upcoming Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The Village Committee elections are scheduled to be held on September 28, with the BJP, IPFT and Tipra Motha Party contesting together as NDA partners.

Speaking to reporters, Saha said the three parties were jointly contesting the elections as part of their alliance arrangement.

“You can remain assured that the NDA alliance will win a minimum of 90 per cent in the Village Committee elections,” the chief minister said.

Saha also said he had not so far been asked by the BJP to campaign in the elections, describing the polls as a village-level exercise being handled by elected representatives and organisational leaders.

“This is a village-level election. Our elected representatives are going there and working. Party leaders and representatives are also campaigning. So far, the party has not told me that I need to go there. If they feel my presence is required, they will certainly inform me,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated that the NDA partners were working together in the Village Committee elections and expressed confidence in the alliance’s prospects.

The elections will cover Village Committees under the TTAADC, with campaigning by the alliance partners and opposition parties continuing ahead of the September 28 polling.