Tripura CM urges youth to perform Yoga for stress free, healthy life

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on June 21, emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life, stating that it not only fosters self-awareness but also helps in managing stress, ensuring a sound mind and a healthy body.

Speaking at the state-level celebration of the 11th International Yoga Day at the International Fair Ground in Hapania, Agartala, Saha said, “Yoga helps individuals understand themselves. Self-realisation is one of the most important aspects of life, and yoga is a powerful means to achieve that. It also helps us lead a stress-free and healthy life.”

Recalling that last year’s celebration was also held at the same venue, the chief minister said this year, too, Yoga Day was being observed with great enthusiasm across Tripura.

CM Saha highlighted the origin of the global celebration, noting that it was in September 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed at the United Nations to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day—a proposal that received overwhelming support from 177 countries. Since 2015, the day has been observed worldwide.

“Yoga has deep roots in our culture. Our saints practiced it for centuries. Today, the whole world is recognizing its benefits. There are over 1.33 lakh yoga centres in countries like the United States and China,” the chief minister said, adding that yoga has now become a global wellness movement.

However, he expressed concern that in the digital age, younger generations are increasingly consumed by technology and drifting away from the practice of yoga.

“In this internet-driven era, our youth must reconnect with yoga. It must become a daily practice for everyone—not only to stay physically fit but also to remain mentally balanced,” he urged.

As the state’s Health Minister, Saha also addressed the pressing issue of rising HIV/AIDS cases in Tripura, calling for greater awareness and timely intervention.

“When HIV enters the body, it weakens the immune system. Without timely treatment, it can have severe consequences. We must take collective steps to combat this. Yoga, in this context, plays a crucial role as it enhances memory, strengthens immunity, and improves overall well-being,” he said.

The event witnessed participation from various government officials, yoga practitioners, students, and health professionals, all joining together in a collective call to embrace yoga as a way of life.