Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha who is also an Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon on October 3 returned to his previous position at Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM teaching Hospital to perform a critical operation.



On october 3, he took time from his busy schedule to perform a successful operation on one of his former students, an MBBS doctor, who had suffered a Right Sub-Condylar fracture in a recent two-wheeler accident.



With precision and skill, Dr. Saha performed the surgery, ensuring a smooth and successful procedure.



On Facebook, Dr. Saha wrote, “As an Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, I managed my schedule to return to my previous position at Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital in Hapania, in order to treat a patient with a Right Sub-Condylar fracture. This patient is an MBBS doctor, who was also my student, and recently experienced an accident while riding a two-wheeler”.



He said the procedure was successful and went smoothly and he will be following up with the patient.