Tripura CM Manik Saha rules out politics over DGP's death, assures fair probe

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 25 urged political parties not to politicise the unnatural death of Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, asserting that the government has already constituted a high-level team to investigate the incident in accordance with the law.

Speaking to reporters, Saha said the state government is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent investigation into the death of the state's top police officer.

"The government has already announced that the investigation into the unnatural death of Dhankar will be conducted as per the law. In accordance with that, a high-level team has been constituted to investigate the case. It will not be wise to politicise the issue," the chief minister said.

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, was constituted by DGP (in-charge) G.S. Rao to probe the case.

Dhankar, who had previously led the CBI investigation into the alleged ₹13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud involving fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and the reinvestigation into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was found hanging in the washroom attached to his chamber at the state police headquarters in Agartala on July 20.

Meanwhile, the Opposition CPI(M) reiterated its demand for a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court.

Former chief minister Manik Sarkar said the circumstances surrounding Dhankar's death warrant an independent judicial investigation.

"We continue to demand a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court of Tripura because the victim is the topmost officer of the state's police establishment. An impartial probe is required to find out the reason and the persons behind the unfortunate incident," Sarkar said.

Recalling Dhankar's tenure in Tripura, Sarkar described him as a dedicated IPS officer who served the state in various capacities during the Left Front government's tenure.

"He was a committed officer who discharged his professional duties with sincerity. It is unbelievable that such an experienced officer's body was found hanging in the washroom at the police headquarters. It is the duty of the government to clear all doubts surrounding this unfortunate incident," he added.