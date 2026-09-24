Tripura CM Manik Saha says Opposition trying to mislead people over CEC issue

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 24 said differences of opinion may arise among members of the Election Commission, but the decision to undertake the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was ultimately taken by the poll panel.

Saha was responding to Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury's demand for the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"As if the opposition parties have gained Mritasanjivani mantra... The foundation of democracy is strong in our country. There may be differences of opinion among the three-member Election Commission (EC), but ultimately there was a decision to undertake SIR to clean the electoral rolls," Saha told reporters.

In Hindu mythology, the Mritasanjivani mantra is believed to have the power to revive the dead.

The chief minister's remarks came a day after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections to certain decisions and administrative instructions linked to the SIR process.

Saha accused Opposition parties of trying to mislead people over the reported differences within the poll panel.

Chaudhury, meanwhile, renewed his demand for Kumar's removal, citing the newspaper report.

"We have been vocal against the role of CEC Gyanesh Kumar right from the beginning because of his alleged proximity to the ruling dispensation. The media has ultimately exposed the CEC, which is dangerous for democracy," Chaudhury said in a social media post.

Chaudhury alleged that Kumar had favoured the BJP and deliberately ignored the views of the other two Election Commissioners during the SIR process.

"Kumar should be removed immediately because crucial elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, early next year. Elections will not be impartial under Kumar," he said.

The Election Commission has maintained that decisions relating to the SIR were taken through the Commission's decision-making process.