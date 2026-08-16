Tripura CM Manik Saha slams Congress over stand on Vande Mataram

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, August 16 launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its stand on the national song 'Vande Mataram', highlighting its historical significance and role in India's freedom struggle.

Speaking to the media on various issues, Tripura CM said many Congress leaders appeared to lack a proper understanding of the historical importance of 'Vande Mataram'.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' was significant and would help recall the song's contribution to India's freedom movement.

The Chief Minister said 'Vande Mataram' had inspired patriotism, courage and a spirit of sacrifice among people during the freedom struggle.

He added that many people had made sacrifices inspired by the song, which created a sense of strength and enthusiasm among the masses.

Saha also criticised the Congress over the role of opposition parties in Parliament.

He said everyone had the right to enter Parliament, but creating disruptions outside after failing to engage in meaningful discussions on important issues was not desirable.

According to the Chief Minister, such conduct could create a negative impression among the public and reveal the mindset of the political parties concerned.

Speaking about the state's youth and human resource development, the Chief minister said human resources are Tripura's biggest asset.

The Chief Minister said technology-based and free online examination facilities could significantly benefit young people preparing for competitive exams.

He also welcomed initiatives aimed at providing such opportunities and said Tripura must make proper use of its human resources to accelerate development in the state.