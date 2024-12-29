Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday, December 29 criticized former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for making baseless allegations and misusing democracy.



CM’s statement came after Ex-CM Sarkar on Friday said, “Money has been spent on 'Promo Fest-2024' in the name of fun. Starting from Durga Puja, Kali Puja, crores of rupees are being spent on everything. Rs 7 crore was spent on music for one night at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala a few days ago. However, I don't know the exact calculations anymore—I am hearing this from a responsible leader. What is going on? I heard the ministers were all sitting till midnight. I don’t know if they were dancing.”



Tripura recently held the Tripura Tourism Promo Fest for the first time to promote the state’s tourism, featuring a performance by singer Shreya Ghoshal during the event’s finale in Agartala.



Reacting to it, Dr. Saha said that the statement made by former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was unacceptable.



“He should not have said this. This is strange. According to his status, such a statement from his end is not suitable. He claims Rs 7 crore was spent, but whether ministers had danced there or not, he has no such information. This statement is nothing but an attempt to confuse the people of the state. We have democracy, and he is misusing it, which is why he is saying whatever he wants,” he added.





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