Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on May 23, strongly condemned the actions of the West Bengal Police and said that "jungle raj" is prevailing in the state.



Chief Minister's comments followed an incident where the West Bengal Police, under the direction of the Trinamool Congress, stopped a BJP rally led by CM Saha.



The rally was in support of the BJP candidate from Kolkata and former Union Minister Debashree Chowdhury, despite having proper permission.

Saha said, "We just started our road show but the police stopped us. They said we couldn't go ahead as we didn't have permission. However, we have submitted a written copy of our permission. We already have permission. But they have stopped us. This is jungle raj. This is the election period. Can't we campaign for the poll? I strongly condemn it."



He further criticised the leadership in West Bengal, saying, "A burning example of arrogance and tyranny is the lady of Bengal! Beyond all the limits of shamelessness, the incident of blocking the road show organized at Hazra Road in support of the BJP candidate from Kolkata and former Union Minister Debashree Chowdhury by the police is nothing but an insult to the democratic state system and the constitution. The democracy-loving people of Bengal will not tolerate this injustice-tyranny anymore; they must answer it through voting."