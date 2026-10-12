Tripura CM Manik Saha targets opposition, says parties are gradually losing relevance

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 12 criticised the previous Left Front government and opposition parties, accusing them of failing to deliver development despite having ample opportunities to improve people's lives.

Saha made the remarks while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 21 development projects worth over Rs 40 crore in Unakoti district.

Targeting the previous Left Front government, the Chief Minister said its promise of a “Swarna Yug” (golden era) had not translated into the development people expected. He claimed that when the BJP-led government took office in 2018, it inherited a debt burden of Rs 13,000 crore.

“Had the previous government undertaken sufficient development work, it would have been easier for us to move forward. After the BJP government came to power, people began to see what development actually means. However, the opposition refuses to acknowledge this progress,” Saha said.

He asserted that the BJP-led government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was prioritising development and public welfare, with a focus on ensuring that benefits reached people at the grassroots level.

“The double-engine government is moving ahead at high speed. The opposition parties should join the development journey; otherwise, they will be left behind,” he said.

Taking a further swipe at opposition parties, Saha alleged that they were gradually losing political relevance because they had failed to make proper use of the opportunities they had received to serve the people.

He also referred to the Village Committee elections, accusing opposition parties of attempting to regain political ground and draw attention to themselves by travelling to Delhi rather than focusing on development.

The Chief Minister said his government was continuing efforts to strengthen education, healthcare, communication and other essential sectors. He highlighted the development of women, farmers, poor families and young people as key to achieving the goal of a Srestha Tripura.

“India is moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Tripura is following the same path. We must work together to build a New India and a New Tripura,” Saha said, stressing that development must reach every sector of society.

He also flagged the challenges posed by prolonged rainfall, saying the rains had begun in March this year and left the government with only around four months for development-related work. Saha said he had repeatedly taken the state's concerns to the Centre.