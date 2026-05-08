Tripura CM Manik Saha to attend swearing-in ceremonies in Bengal, Assam

Manik Saha on May 8 said he will travel to West Bengal to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly formed government on May 9 and will also participate in another swearing-in event in Assam on May 12.

Speaking to reporters, the Tripura Chief Minister said he would leave for Bengal on Saturday to attend the ceremony, describing the occasion as a matter of happiness.

“I will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new West Bengal government, which will be held on May 9, and another ceremony in Assam on May 12. Tomorrow I will leave for Bengal. This is really a matter of happiness,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister also said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the NDA-led BJP has continued to expand its political footprint across the country by forming governments in several states.

Referring to his election campaign visits in Bengal, Saha claimed that the BJP had received overwhelming public support during the Assembly elections.

“I visited Bengal during the election campaign and toured many Assembly constituencies. One can understand the pulse of the people, and the response I received was huge. The victory was landslide. But unfortunately, Mamata Banerjee did not resign,” he added.