Tripura CM Manik Saha to flag off National Padyatra of Sardar@150 in Gujarat tomorrow

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha will flag off the National Padyatra of the Sardar@150 Unity March at Shastri Maidan, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat, on November 26.

The march, launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports through MY Bharat, coincides with Constitution Day and marks the culmination of nationwide unity initiatives inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event will see the presence of several prominent dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Union Ministers Anupriya Patel and Nimuben Bambhaniya, BJP Gujarat president Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma, and state ministers Ramanbhai Solanki, Kamleshbhai Patel, and Dr. Jayrambhai Gamit. Vice Chancellors of Gujarat Vidyapeeth University and Sardar Patel University, along with Paralympic medalists Sapna Vyas and Mansi Joshi, former cricketer Rakesh Chauhan, and thousands of MY Bharat volunteers and young participants, will also attend.

As of November 24, the Sardar@150 campaign has covered 613 of 780 districts, completing 1,422 padyatras across 431 Lok Sabha constituencies. These marches have collectively spanned over 7,200 km, drawing participation from more than 14.3 lakh citizens and highlighting strong youth engagement across India.

The National Padyatra will begin at 9 am with dignitaries offering floral tributes at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ancestral home in Karamsad, followed by a Sardar Sabha at Shastri Maidan. Speakers will reflect on Patel’s enduring role in nation-building and the significance of unity in contemporary India.