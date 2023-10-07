A remarkable step toward decongesting the bustling city of Agartala and enhancing the cleanliness and aesthetics of its vibrant market areas will be realized as Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha is poised to inaugurate the state-of-the-art Fish Transhipment Yard, situated at Negicherra, on October 12.

During a press conference, Dipak Majumder, the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, unveiled details of this ambitious project, designed to streamline the inflow of fish from outside the state, with a particular focus on the prominent markets of Battala and Maharaj Ganja Bazar.

These bustling markets have long grappled with traffic snarls and unsanitary conditions resulting from the unloading of fish-laden trucks within the city limits. After extensive consultations with members of the market committees, a strategic location on the outskirts of Agartala was identified for the construction of the transhipment facility. The government has allocated a budget of Rs 3.5 crore to fund this vital infrastructure project.

Mayor Majumder further explained that in addition to the transhipment infrastructure, provisions have been made to accommodate and sustain out-of-state visitors involved in fish transportation.

"With the implementation of this innovative facility, truck drivers will no longer need to navigate through Agartala city to unload their fish, which has been a significant source of traffic congestion and environmental pollution. Instead, they will enter the transhipment plant, and from there, fish sellers will transport the goods using smaller vehicles. To ensure a safe and convenient experience for all stakeholders, we have arranged well-equipped rooms, CCTV surveillance, and established a dedicated security team. A society has also been formed to oversee operations and address any concerns that may arise. Notably, this initiative aims to alleviate the longstanding challenges faced by truck drivers, who previously struggled to find suitable parking spaces on city roads," Mayor Majumder said.