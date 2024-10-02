Tripura Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, called on citizens to prioritize cleanliness and reduce the use of single-use plastics.

He made this appeal on Wednesday after participating in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to mark the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, held in front of Ujjayanta Palace.

Addressing the public, Dr. Saha emphasized the importance of environmental responsibility.

"As we participate in the Swachhata Abhiyan, it is essential for people to maintain cleanliness in both their surroundings and their hearts and minds. We are working towards making Tripura a 'Plastic Mukta' (plastic-free) state," he said.

He also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to this cause, stating, "The promises made by PM Modi will be gradually fulfilled. We cannot achieve everything in a single day, but with everyone's cooperation, we can progress."

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the achievements of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, which has twice received national recognition for its cleanliness efforts.

Dr Saha assured citizens that the government is actively addressing basic public issues, while remaining focused on keeping the state and its capital clean.

Dr. Saha further highlighted the ongoing BJP membership drive in Tripura, with a goal of enrolling 12 lakh members. "In 2019, we had around 6.5 lakh members, and this time, we are confident we will reach our target," he said.

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