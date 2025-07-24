Tripura CM: Better coordination among departments key to fast-tracking services

The Tripura government is committed to delivering essential public services and addressing citizen grievances effectively, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on July 24.

He highlighted the CM Helpline – 1905 – as a vital communication link between the government and the people, particularly during emergencies.

CM Saha was speaking at a review meeting on departmental helpline portals, including the CM Helpline, held at Conference Hall No. 2 of the State Secretariat.

Underscoring the importance of public awareness, the Chief Minister stressed the need to encourage citizens to use departmental helpline numbers as and when required.

“It is essential to make people aware of the utility of these helplines through outreach programs—especially by organising awareness camps in schools and colleges. Only then can we ensure that more citizens benefit from them,” the chief minister said.

He further directed all departments to enhance coordination to ensure more efficient and faster service delivery.

CM Saha instructed officials to adopt a proactive approach in addressing public grievances and resolving issues without delay. He also reviewed the current status and performance of departmental helplines and examined the measures being taken for timely grievance redressal.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Secretary of the Good Governance Department Kiran Gitte, Secretary Abhishek Singh, Director General of Police Anurag, and other senior officials.