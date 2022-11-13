A day after BJP ST Morcha National President and MP Sameer Oraon has come under attack; Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has warned TIPRA Motha and said no one will be spared.

While addressing a memorial meeting at Lal Bahadur Chowmuhani in Agartala to pay tribute to martyred Shyamhari Sharma by BJP, Tripura Chief Minister claimed that Congress and CPIM are party of terror and panic.

“Congress means a party of terror same CPIM as well. They don’t have any differences. They are like two sides of coin. We have seen few days back culture of bombs and pistols. CPIM and Congress both are fostering all the anti social people. Because of them many BJP many leaders starting from Shaymhari Sharma, Nisikanta Chakma etc martyred”, claimed Dr Saha.

Claiming that CPI(M) and Congress used anti social activities as a tool to retain in power, the Chief Minister said, “There was a culture of murder, terror, during previous governments. They wanted to be in government by using all kind of anti social activities. We don’t believe in such things and we don’t tolerate also. The opposition political parties cry foul claiming that condition of law and order is poor which is absolutely false. I have data in which as per NCRB among 28 states Tripura stands in 5th position in terms of law and order. Law and order situation is very good in our state”.

He also claimed that soon after BJP formed government almost 40% crime including murder, rape and others declined and said that people are now living peacefully and feeling secure.

“Today I have received some reports that yesterday workers of TIPRA Motha attacked some of our workers as well as BJP Janajati national president Sameer Oraon. For which nine persons were arrested and no one will be spared”, the CM warned.