Tripura CM Manik Saha writes PM Modi, congratulates on 4,399 days in office

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has extended warm congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 4,399 days in office as the Prime Minister of India.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister lauded the transformative journey of India under Modi’s leadership, describing it as an era marked by strong governance, rapid development, and people-centric welfare initiatives. He noted that the Prime Minister has given special emphasis to the holistic development of Tripura.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of the state, Dr. Saha highlighted several key achievements, including the socio-economic empowerment of women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), expanded employment opportunities for youth, improved access to healthcare through Ayushman Bharat, and the continued expansion of Digital India.

He also underscored major infrastructure advancements under the HIRA modelHighways, Internetways, Railways, and Airways—which have strengthened connectivity across the region. Special appreciation was also expressed for the Act East Policy, which has played a pivotal role in accelerating development in Tripura and the broader Northeastern region.

Dr. Saha further noted that under the guiding philosophy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” India is advancing confidently toward the vision of becoming a developed nation.