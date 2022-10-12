The picture of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha used in various posters of state or central government schemes were found to be defaced by unknown miscreants in Kailasehar municipality areas in Unakoti district of Tripura.

This led to a shock accompanied with mixed reaction from the various section of the society.

It has been noticed that exactly the part of the billboards where the image of the Tripura Chief Minister has been used along with other leaders including PM Modi and other ministers, only that has been cut and removed from the flex using some sharp blade.

The BJP leadership of Unakoti district criticized the act and demanded arrest of the culprits behind it.

However, till nine on October 11 there has been no police complaint against the incident.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.