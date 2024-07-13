Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed the extended State Executive Meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, emphasizing the need for unity and discipline among party workers in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

In his speech, Chief Minister Saha stressed the importance of ensuring victory for all BJP candidates. He urged the party Karyakartas (workers) to effectively communicate the development works undertaken by both the State and Central governments.

"It is crucial to highlight all the development works carried out for the welfare of the people and the country," Dr. Saha stated. "We must bring these matters to the grassroots level."

He directed party members to focus on connecting with the public, ensuring that the BJP’s philosophy resonates with the people. "Our workers must make sure that the BJP’s message and achievements reach every corner of the state," he added.

The Chief Minister also issued a stern warning against any form of violence, unrest, or unruly behavior during the election period. "Our workers must refrain from any kind of violence, unrest, or unruly behavior. Consistency of victory is essential, and our actions must reflect the philosophy of the BJP," he emphasized.

The meeting saw attendance from several high-profile BJP leaders, including BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Coordinator of NE Sambit Patra, two Lok Sabha MPs – Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Singh Debbarma, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, as well as other MLAs, Ministers, BJP secretaries, District Presidents, and leaders from various morchas.

Saha's call for unity and discipline underscores the BJP's strategic focus on maintaining its winning streak in the upcoming Panchayat elections, ensuring that the party's development agenda continues to resonate with the electorate.