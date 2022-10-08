Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that issues of development of the state would be taken up during his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on October 09.

While speaking with the media on October 8, Manik Saha said that he will present a report card of the work during his tenure so far to the Union Home Minister.

“The main issues will be developed and other major issues like narcotics, drugs which I will flag before the Union Home Minister. During the meeting with Home Minister Shah I will place all of my achievements and let’s see what they say”, said Saha.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Chief Secretary JK Sinha and DGP Tripura police Amitabha Ranjan left for Guwahati on October 7 soon after the inauguration of the “Mayer Gaman” mega carnival.

The Chief Minister will attend the plenary session meeting of North East Council to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister will also preside over a separate meeting of Chief Ministers and DGPs of North Easters states pertaining to breaking the nexus of the drug mafia in the North East region.



Director General Narcotics Control Bureau Satya Narayan Pradhan is also going to remain present in the meeting.