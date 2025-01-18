Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss key issues impacting the state, including the illegal construction of a dam in Sharifpur, Sylhet Division, Bangladesh, near the Kailashahar border under Unakoti District.

Dr. Saha handed over a detailed letter to the Home Minister, highlighting the potential implications of the dam on the state's water resources, ecology, and border stability.

Sources said that during the meeting CM has urged the Union Government to take up the matter diplomatically with the Bangladesh government for immediate resolution.

The Chief Minister also discussed the recent flood situation in Tripura, which has severely impacted lives and livelihoods.

Dr. Saha requested the Union Home Minister for the early release of relief funds to support rehabilitation efforts and mitigate future flood-related challenges.



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Earlier on Saturday officials from Tripura's Unakoti District submitted a detailed report to the state government concerning the construction of an embankment on the Bangladesh side, adjacent to Rangauti Village in the Unakoti District.

Recently, concerns about the embankment were raised in the state assembly by Congress MLA Birajit Sinha and Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das.

They warned that the embankment, located on the zero line in Bangladesh, could pose a significant risk to Rangauti Village in Kailashahar during future floods.

On Thursday, Unakoti District Magistrate D.K. Chakma, Additional District Magistrate Arghya Saha, and other officials inspected the area.

The embankment on the zero line is about 20 feet high with a width of 15 meters. The area where the present construction is underway is prone to flood water.