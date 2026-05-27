Tripura CM meets BJP national president, discusses state developments

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on May 27 said he held a meeting with BJP National President Nitin Nabin in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed various organisational matters and recent developments in the state.

Sharing details on X, Dr. Saha said the meeting took place at the BJP headquarters and described the discussion as productive. He stated that key organisational issues were reviewed and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening its base and working for the welfare of the people.

“Had a productive discussion on various organizational issues and the latest developments in Tripura. Committed to strengthening the party and delivering for the people,” Dr. Saha wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tripura Chief Minister had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions on a range of matters concerning the state.