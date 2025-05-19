Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on May 19, met the parents of the children who tragically drowned yesterday in the Chanmari area on the outskirts of Agartala city and extended financial assistance to the bereaved family.

In the afternoon, the Chief Minister visited the ancestral home of the deceased siblings in the Jirania area and expressed his condolences to the grieving family.

It is worth noting that, in an unexpected incident, Krishna Debnath's son Prasenjit Debnath (11) and daughter Priyanka Debnath (07) died tragically after then fell in a pit which was full with rain water near a construction site.

After receiving the news, Saha expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased children.

Dr. Saha rushed to Jirania sub-division this afternoon along with senior officials of the administration to inquire about the bereaved family.

He spoke to the father, Krishna Debnath, his wife, and other relatives.

Later, Dr. Saha said that a person had dug a hole there for personal use. The hole was filled with rainwater and submersible water, and the two siblings—Prasenjit and Priyanka—went to play there.

“They drowned in the water while trying to save each other. Initially, their family was not informed. They often went there to play. Although their ancestral home is in Jirania, they had built a new home in Chanmari. And that's where this painful incident happened. Everyone is saddened to hear this tragic news. This loss cannot be expressed in words. After receiving information about the incident yesterday, I asked the District Magistrate to inquire. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate and other officials went there. The CCTV footage was reviewed, and a preliminary report was submitted to me. The father of the deceased children, Krishna Debnath, is a daily wage labourer,” said CM Saha.

He further stated that a total of Rs 8 lakh in financial assistance from the state government and the Disaster Management department was handed over to the bereaved family.

“In addition, efforts will be made to explore what support can be extended by the government for the eldest daughter of the affected family, who is studying in Class 12. In this regard, local MLA and Minister Sushanta Chowdhury will take the necessary measures,” he said.