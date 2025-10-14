Tripura CM meets JP Nadda, pushes for new medical college, immunology lab, and additional healthcare funding

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha held a high-level meeting with Union Health Minister and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss key initiatives aimed at strengthening the state’s healthcare sector.

Dr. Saha, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said he requested the establishment of a new Medical College at Kulai in Dhalai, an aspirational district, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He also proposed setting up a Tertiary Ophthalmology Hospital in Agartala to enhance specialized medical care in the state.

The Chief Minister further urged approval for an Immunology Laboratory for Organ Transplant Services at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) & GBP Hospital, which would bolster Tripura’s capacity for advanced medical procedures.

In addition, Dr. Saha sought funding for advanced medical instruments at the Super Speciality Block of AGMC and additional financial support under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to clear pending claims.

If approved, these initiatives are expected to significantly improve healthcare accessibility and quality in Tripura, benefiting patients from remote and aspirational districts across the state.