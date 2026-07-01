Tripura CM meets Nitin Gadkari to fast-track NH projects, four-laning of Assam–Agartala NH-08 in focus

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, July 1 held a meeting with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to discuss the progress of National Highway projects and future road infrastructure development in the State.

The meeting focused on expediting ongoing National Highway projects, strengthening maintenance of existing road infrastructure, and undertaking new projects to improve connectivity within Tripura and with neighbouring States.

During the meeting Tripura CM have expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the remarkable expansion of the National Highway network in Tripura, which has increased from 198 km in 2014 to 923 km in 2026.

He has raised and discussed several important decisions for implementation in a time-bound manner.

CM Saha has raised about the alignment for the 4-laning of the Churaibari (North District)–Champaknagar (West District) stretch of NH-08 (130 km) has been approved by the Ministry in consultation with the State Government. The proposed greenfield four-lane highway will run parallel to the railway line and include tunnels through the Atharamura and Longtharai hills ranges. Land acquisition for the project will commence shortly.

The CM said that the State Government will hand over 90% of the required land and complete utility shifting for the remaining Ranirbazar–ISBT (Chandrapur) under West District section of NH-08 by August 2026. Thereafter, NHIDCL will float the tender for construction.

“The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 4-laning of the Agartala–Udaipur section of NH-08 is in its final stage, considering the substantial increase in traffic movement, tourism, and pilgrimage activities. The alignment is expected to be finalized by August 2026, following which land acquisition will begin. The DPR for upgrading the Udaipur–Amarpur road (24 km) as a spur of NH-08 is also nearing completion. The road will be developed to National Highway standards, strengthening connectivity between Udaipur, home to the revered Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, and Amarpur, the gateway to major tourist destinations such as Chabimura and Dumboor Lake”, said CM Saha.

He informed that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will take up the development of the Kamalpur–Ambassa–Gandacherra–Santirbazar road (148 km), considering its strategic importance for tourism, trade, and natural gas-based economic activities.

CM Saha said that for the proposed 25-km Western Bypass of Agartala City, a fresh tender will be issued incorporating service lanes, keeping in view the densely populated areas along the alignment.

“The 4-laning of the Eastern Bypass connecting Lembucherra and Khayerpur (10 km) will be undertaken after finalization of the alignment and completion of land acquisition. In view of the deterioration of road surfaces on Agartala–Khowai NH-108B, Kumarghat–Kailashahar and Kailashahar–Khowai stretches of NH-208, and Kailashahar–Kurti Bridge section of NH-208A, it was decided that these roads would be redeveloped in accordance with the recommendations of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI)”, informed CM Saha.

Chief Minister also emphasized the need for adequate drainage systems and retaining walls along National Highways to prevent flooding in adjoining habitations and mitigate landslides in hilly areas during the monsoon season.