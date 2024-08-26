Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on August 26 spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and shared information about the present situation of floods in the state.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full support to the people of Tripura in the hour of crisis.

Taking to X, CM Saha wrote, “Spoke to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji spelling out all the details of the flood situation in the State. He assured of full support to the people of Tripura in this hour of crisis. We are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister for his kind gesture to the people of Tripura”.

Dr Saha further informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the conversation informed that the Union Government would be sending a team to Tripura immediately to take stock of the situation.

“Spoke to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji and apprised him of the latest situation arising out of the unprecedented natural calamity of the flood in the State. He assured of the continued all out support to the State Government. He also informed that the Union Government would be sending a team to Tripura immediately to take stock of the situation. Grateful to Hon’ble Home Minister for his instantly coming to the aid of the people of Tripura in this hour of crisis”, the post of Dr Saha said.