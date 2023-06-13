Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting, held on June 13, served as an opportunity for the Chief Minister to congratulate the Prime Minister on completing 9 successful years in office.

The primary purpose of the meeting was to discuss various issues pertaining to the development of Tripura and apprise the Prime Minister of the initiatives and schemes undertaken by the Tripura Government for the welfare of its people. Chief Minister Dr. Saha highlighted the remarkable progress made by the state across multiple sectors and reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to achieving inclusive growth and development.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dr. Saha emphasized the need for support and cooperation from the central government to further advance Tripura's development agenda. He presented a comprehensive overview of the initiatives and schemes implemented by the Tripura Government, with a particular focus on sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture, and skill development. Dr. Saha underscored the positive impact of these programs on the socio-economic development of the state.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Dr. Saha thanked the central government and Prime Minister Modi for their continued support and assistance in implementing various developmental projects in Tripura. In a Facebook post following the meeting, he wrote, "Called on Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji to congratulate him on behalf of the people of Tripura for the completion of #9YearsOfSeva to the people of India. Also, discussed various issues & agendas related to the development of Tripura."