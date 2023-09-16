Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Sources close to CM said that during the meeting, Dr Saha conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous support and guidance towards the development of Tripura.

"Dr Saha in the meeting has highlighted the remarkable progress made in various sectors including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic growth, all of which have positively impacted the lives of citizens in the state", said the source.



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He further informed that both leaders engaged in a comprehensive discussion on a range of topics including economic development, investment opportunities, agriculture, healthcare, and environmental conservation.

Dr Saha has also conveyed birthday greetings to PM Modi during the meeting.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister on Facebook wrote, “Extremely honoured to have met Pradhan Sevak of Bharat Adaraniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today. Congratulated the Hon'ble PM for successfully holding the G20 Presidency & also received his guidance for the overall development of Tripura. His encouragement has always been the guiding light for me, in delivering good governance up to the last mile in society”.