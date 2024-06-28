Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the New Parliament Building, in New Delhi on June 28 to discuss the overall development of the state.

He also met Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, to discuss various important issues related to the state’s development.

During the meeting, CM Saha greeted and congratulated PM Modi with a bouquet of flowers on taking charge as the Prime Minister for the third time, following which they discussed various important issues during their meeting.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Tripura CM wrote, “Delighted to meet with PM Narendra Modi at the New Parliament House, New Delhi. I also conveyed the enthusiasm of sisters and brothers of Tripura for Modi 3.0. We also discussed various developmental issues in order to fulfill our commitment of Viksit Bharat.”

During the meeting with PM Modi, CM Saha requested for new railway link from Belonia in Tripura to Feni in Bangladesh, Indo-Bangladesh connectivity via Maitri Bridge, construction of 15 new Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, conversation of single line to double line track, declaring MBB airport as international airport and establishment of Agar International Trade and Research Centre at Agartala.

Furthermore, the Tripura chief minister also requested that pending negotiations with the Department of Economic Affairs for the World Bank assisted element be taken up, and the issue pending with LPAI be solved, along with removal of embargo on the export of value-added product to Bangladesh, inclusion Sabroom-Ramgarh-Chittagong and Sabroom-Ramgarh-Mongla route as the protocol route for transit and trans-shipment.

He also requested for purchase gas from GAIL at a lower price, and increase in Central Finance Commission Grants.

Later, he met Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at his official residence in a courtesy call on the same day wherein he requested for GREF land to be transferred to the state and the establishment of Sainik School at Assam Rifles Land at Teliamura under Khowai District/Udaipur under Gomati district.

He also met the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda and requested for AIIMS like institute, Medical College at Kulai under Dhalai District, one-time special grant to continue uninterrupted National Ambulance Services and extend the Regional Geriatric Centre Project.

Subsequently, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and congratulated him.

During the meeting, Saha requested the Union Home Minister for sanctioning two more IR battalions, releasing funds under security related expenditure, and releasing funds for purchasing various items for seizures and sampling storage and disposal of NDPS.