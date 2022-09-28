Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha met with a delegation of 10,323 retrenched school teachers and discussed about their issues in presence of law experts at the state secretariat on September 28.

Two days back, the Opposition parties raised the issue of the retrenched teachers in the House after some teachers were injured during rally following police action as they tried to break barricades and proceed ahead.

The CM then had committed to meet the retrenched teachers after the ongoing Assembly Session soon and the District Magistrate of West Tripura district was asked to arrange for the meeting at the earliest.

Two groups of teachers met the CM separately and expressed their satisfaction over their discussion held with the CM.

Later, speaking to media they said that Dr Saha in presence of the advocate general and law secretary assured them that their matter will be heard.

The Chief Minister also asked the former teachers, who have been claiming that all teachers are not party in the said case and so they should not lose their job.

They also informed that and on the basis of these documents, the Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues, law experts of the state and if required some hired legal experts from outside shall sit for an extended meeting after Durga Puja to find if any possible way out and also informed about the development regarding their case to the various retrenched teachers organisations those met with the CM today.

Meantime, the sacked teachers claims that they are victim of the education department’s misinterpreted of the Supreme Court judgement.

They added that from the apex court’s RTI reply procured by many of their members it is clear that the court verdict applies on 38 under graduate teaches whose recruitment policy has been challenged beside another 462 teachers and against whom 453 others unemployed youths had filed cases against them, but then in 2017, the education department had issued a common notification on the basis of which all 10323 teachers lost their jobs.

Notably, these retrenched teachers and their families are a big vote factor in Tripura which is just few months away from two vital elections including the assembly poll scheduled early next year.