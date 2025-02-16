Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, February 16 met Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and held discussions on key development issues, including advanced weather forecasting, administrative matters, and boosting the bamboo industry in the state.

During the meeting, Dr. Saha also discussed the recently inaugurated Agartala-Akhaura railway link, strengthening connectivity between India’s Northeast and Bangladesh.

As Tripura is witnessing unusually heavy rainfall this year, Dr. Saha sought technological support for improved forecasting and disaster preparedness.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh assured Dr. Saha that the Ministry of Earth Sciences will set up a state-of-the-art weather radar in the state within a year.

This radar, complemented by an existing space research center in the region, will enhance real-time weather predictions for rainfall and cyclones, helping mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.

A detailed discussion was also held on the state’s bamboo sector.

The Union Minister informed Dr. Saha that specialized institutes in Assam (Jorhat) and Manipur, dedicated to biotechnology and bamboo research, will work closely with the Tripura government to harness bamboo’s economic potential.

During the meeting, Dr. Saha, who is also the Health Minister of the state, apprised the Union Minister about the establishment of Tripura’s first Government Dental College.