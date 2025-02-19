Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, held a series of meetings on February 19, urging the introduction of Vande Bharat train services and new railway tracks in industrial estate.

CM Saha met with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Railways, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi.

During his meeting with Dharmendra Pradhan, CM Saha discussed key issues related to education, infrastructure, and technology.

He discussed the development of Vidya Jyoti Schools, upgrading Women's College to Women's University, and transforming Tripura Institute of Technology into a Technical University, during a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He stated that the initiatives aim to enhance the state's educational landscape and provide better opportunities for students.

In a separate meeting with Ashwini Vaishnaw, at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, CM Saha discussed various development projects, including railway infrastructure development.

As part of the railway infrastructure development, he requested for the introduction of Vande Bharat, an inter-city train between Agartala and Guwahati, local trains between Dharmanagar and Sabroom, and new railway tracks between Budhjungnagar- Jirania (Industrial Estate) and Dharmanagar-Kailashahar.

He also proposed a Kissan train service for farmers connecting Agartala and Guwahati.

Additionally, the chief minister discussed IT-related issues, focusing on enhancing the state's IT infrastructure and promoting digital growth.