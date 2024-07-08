Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that he is mulling to

speak with senior leaders in the Centre to introduce the Smart City Mission project 2.0 to carry out more development works in the state.



Dr Saha said this after laying the foundation stones for the development and beautification of Shiv Bari Pond on Central Road, a lake in Ujan Abhoynagar, and the Veterinary Hospital Lake under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.



“Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, three ponds will be developed and beautified in Agartala city. We have received 90% of the funds from the Centre and 10% from the state. Similarly, the Smart City Mission project is ongoing. Around Rs 500 Crore was provided to our state under the Smart City Mission Project. Through this mission, we have developed many things. I will speak with our leaders in Delhi for Smart City 2.0, similar to AMRUT 2.0 so that we can continue more development works,” said Dr Saha.



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He further mentioned that people visiting from outside are impressed by the development in Tripura.



“Tripura has changed significantly in terms of law and order and development. We are continuously conducting development works because PM Modi emphasizes development. We must take responsibility to maintain our lakes and ponds and ensure their beautification. Whenever floods occur, people criticize us, but what do we see? A huge amount of garbage, bottles, debris, etc. Everyone must take responsibility. Why was there no development or maintenance of ponds in and around Agartala earlier? We do not want to politicize development,” said the Chief Minister.